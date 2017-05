Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Wanderlust 108' is the world's only mindful triathlon and it will be coming to Sacramento on May 6th. This event combines three mindful activities-running, yoga, and meditation. Join together with other like-minded individuals and celebrate the mindful movement at 'Wanderlust 108.'

More info:

Wanderlust 108

Saturday

6:30am-2pm

Southside Park

WanderLust.com