Davis High School has a very famous American violinist, Rachel Barton Pine, visiting and performing at their school with their students.

She is very well known for her musical talent which was discovered at a very early age, tragic train accident, and her generosity with number of educational foundations and other events like the one at DHS.

Concert - Sunday May 7

Preconcert talk - 7:30 p.m.

Concert Start - 8 p.m.

Reception - 9:30 p.m.