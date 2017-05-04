Friends and Neighbors Remember Teen Who Died in American River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Friends of Michael Powell came out to Negro Bar along the American River to say goodbye to the 14-year-old whose body was recovered Wednesday.

They came out to release balloons and remember the boy who died when he jumped into the rushing waters on Monday night.

They are not only remembering him, but trying to lift the spirits of others in the process.

"We went to Walmart, got some balloons, picked up some flowers, and the kids each wrote a message in the balloons. An encouraging message so it would, for someone who finds it, they will read the message and feel encouraged," said Danielle Herbert, a neighbor of the victim.

Powell's family is also setting up a fundraising account online to help pay for a funeral. You can donate here.

The family says they are stunned that someone they'd never met would go through so much trouble for them. They say it's helped them heal knowing what people have done.