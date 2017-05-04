John F. Kennedy High School Employee Investigated After Allegations of ‘Inappropriate Communication Toward Students’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Inside a high school filled with hundreds of people, there's a notable absence. A friendly face according to students.

"He's really nice," said Dalton Goodwin, junior at John F. Kennedy High School.

That John F. Kennedy High School employee was removed from campus after allegations of inappropriate communication toward students, according to Sacramento City Unified School District.

The employee isn't a teacher, and we don't know specifics of what he's accused of doing, but in a statement the district said.

"A classified school employee at John F. Kennedy high school was immediately placed on administrative leave after administrators were notified of allegations of inappropriate communication toward students we take these allegations seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation of this personnel matter...."

A source with the school revealed the man's identity to FOX40. The Sacramento Police Department hasn't launched a criminal investigation, so we won't identify him, but students at Kennedy who know the employee said it's hard to believe.

"I've met him, he's really cool, the staff is OK, I don't think any of them would do that," said sophomore Amy Gomez.

Just a few miles away, multiple employees at Elk Grove Unified School District face similar accusations in unrelated cases. Mom Jennifer Ellis said she's used to hearing about allegations like this around the region.

"I am surprised it's so close to home, but not as surprising as you think it would be," said Ellis.

The district said they'll investigate and will involve the police department if necessary.