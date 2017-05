SACRAMENTO — The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old Rio Linda man to death appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Nick Scott’s attorney argued he stabbed Russell Jarvis in self defense during a fight on Monday.

Scott and Jarvis were once friends, those close to them said. Friends say a war of words exploded on social media before it turned physical.

Families of both men were in the courtroom Thursday, with extra Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies on hand.

Scott will be back in court May 18.