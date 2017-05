Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight is the 4th Annual 'Midnight in Monte Carlo' benefit party at Paul Martin's American Grill. The event benefits the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and the Make a Wish Foundation. Enjoy delicious food and drinks, live gaming, music, auctions, and more! It's a fun event for an amazing cause.

More info:

Mightnight in Monte Carlo Benefit Party

Tonight at 6pm

Paul Martin's American Grill

(916) 929-4720 Ext. 1524

Facebook: Midnight in Monte Carlo