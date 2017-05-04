Mother’s Day Dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food stylist Patty Mastracco is hanging out in the backyard with some easy to pull off dishes for Mother's Day.

Mini Quiche Cups - Eggs, herbed cheese spread cooked in won ton wrappers in pushed into mini muffin tins and baked. (Recipe provided.)

Waffle Bar - Sweet and savory toppings put into bowls. Butter, whipped cream, jams and fruit for sweet. Butter, herbed cheese spread, bacon bits, green onions and sour cream for savory. Can make waffles from scratch or simply buy frozen waffles.

Marinated Fruit - Jam and lime juice tossed with fresh fruit.