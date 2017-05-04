‘Our People’ Peforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Concerts in the Park' is coming to Cesar Chavez Park! Over 6,000 people come together to enjoy the best local and touring artists. It is the ultimate Friday night happy hour destination. 'Our People' joined us on the show to give us a taste of their music and what's to come at Concerts in the Park. Take a listen and check out all of the other amazing musicians coming to Sacramento.

More info:

Concerts in the Park

Fridays, May 5th-July 21st

5-9pm

Cesar Chavez Plaza

(916) 442-8575

GoDowntownSac.com/cip