Police: CSU Stanislaus Student Attacked Dormmates with Knife, Scissors

TURLOCK — A student at CSU Stanislaus was arrested Tuesday after campus police say she attacked two dormmates with a pair of scissors and a kitchen knife.

According to University Police Chief Andy Roy, two resident advisers were making their rounds in the dorms when they heard a commotion in one of the rooms. There, police say 21-year-old Jasmin Casey was attacking two women who shared the room with her.

In trying to subdue Casey, investigators said the RA’s got a few scratches and bruises.

Police said they think this is an isolated incident and the campus is safe.

Casey’s roommates were treated at the hospital and released.

The semester ends in about two weeks.