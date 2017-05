Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX40 crew is getting in on some Star Wars fun with their own saber battles. Tonight in Sacramento there will be a massive saber battle.

Pick a side, good or evil, and use your saber to fight in the ultimate nocturnal showdown. Last year about 1,000 people attended on May 4th.

The fun will begin at 8:00 p.m., split into two sides a little after 9:00 p.m., and the battle will begin.