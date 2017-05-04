Spring Snow Melt a Strain on Some Levees

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — When it comes to winter water flows, the worst is over.

Flood and levee concerns, however, remain as the spring snow melt has led to above average flows — putting pressure on the levees in the San Joaquin river system.

Levee experts say the water has to come down before some inspections can happen. Long term repairs like slurry walls will also have to wait for the summer.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters say the first big snow melt will happen over the weekend.