The California Honey Festival is almost here! Chef Casey Willard joined us in the kitchen to cook up a delicious asparagus meal using honey. Amina Harris, executive director of the UCD Honey and Pollination Center, talks about all of the fun going on at the festival. There will be honey tastings, bee keeping, a kid zone, food and beer, and more! Check out the California Honey Festival and have a sweet time.

More info:

California Honey Festival

May 6th

10am-5pm

Downtown Woodland between 3rd and College

CaliforniaHoneyFestival.com