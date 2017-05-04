Your Weekend, May 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Mae have a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Saber Battle Sacramento

Thurs. 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fremont Park

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/saber-battle-sacramento/

Elk Grove Western Festival

Fri. 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Elk Grove Regional Park

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/elk-grove-western-festival/

Sacramento Turn Verein 49th Annual Bockbierfest

Sat. 3 p.m. - Midnight

Sacramento Turn Verein

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-turn-verein-49th-annual-bockbierfest/

Cinco de Mayo Festival 2017

Sun. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Southside Park

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-festival-2017/

Make it A Night Pick

Concerts in the Park

Fri. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Plaza

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/concerts-in-the-park/

Where to Eat: Blackbird Kitchen and Bar

Where to Grab A Drink: Pre Flite Lounge