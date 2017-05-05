26th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby

The 26th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby is happening on May 6 and May 7 so the handcar and quadripede racers are ready to get pumping! Gar is hanging out with some of the racers on the tracks in front of Broadstone Marketplace on East Bidwell Street in Folsom, Ca.