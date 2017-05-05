Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast Recalled

A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods’ voluntary recall issued Friday night affects products distributed in the United States and Mexico, and does not include Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

“We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration,” Pinnacle Foods said.