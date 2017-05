Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camille Cobbs, Old Sacramento events and marketing coordinator, joined Gary and Lori to talk about all the fun happening for Cinco de Mayo. There will be live music, a bar crawl, great food, and more! La Terraza is a delicious Mexican restaurant in Old Sac and they will be serving up some incredible food and drinks. Guillermo Carrillo, restaurant manager, showed off just a few of the tasty margaritas being served tonight. Enjoy a Cinco de Mayo fiesta in Old Sacramento!

More info:

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Tonight

Starts at 8pm

Old Sacramento

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com