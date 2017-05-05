Fifty High School Girls Learn ‘Keep Flying’ on Aeronautics Field Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It wasn't your typical field trip.

Fifty female high school students from the Sacramento region took part in the "Keep 'Em Flying" field trip Friday, hosted by the Sacramento City College aeronautics department.

"It's an excellent industry. The job security if terrific. The skills they learn are wonderful. There's all sorts of promotion and advancement with it," Donnetta Webb, Dean of Advanced Technology at City College, told FOX40.

Their inspiration is Rosie the Riveter, the icon of the female mechanical workforce during World War II. With her famous head scarf and mascara, she's beautiful -- and fierce.

"Take diversity head on and just because there aren't that many women in the field, it doesn't mean that we can't do it," Cordova High School junior Mikayla Risko-Flatt said.

"I think it shows strength and power. And it shows we can do just as well as them," Cordova sophomore Bethany Masters said. "'Them' being the boys."

City College once offered these Rosie the Riveter classes. Now, there's a push to bring them back.

"If we trained Rosie the Riveters back then, you can do it under very difficult circumstances. We need to start again," Webb said. "It's a new age, I think these girls are going to be so successful."

The program ended after the war. As men returned home, women, for the most part, exited the mechanical and aeronautics fields. But at Sacramento City College, they're hoping more girls will reach for the skies as they begin their special aeronautics program in the fall.

"It's really challenging and you face a lot of obstacles, but definitely it's worth it in the end to be recognized," Risko-Flatt said.

And Webb is ready to go.

"You can do it. If your grandmother and your great grandmother did it, you can do it too," she said. "It's time. Let's go!"