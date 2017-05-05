Find Foods From All Over the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori headed to 'KP International Market' to check out their vast selection of food. They have fresh produce, seafood, fresh baked tortillas, and so much more. In addition to offering groceries from around the globe, they also have a food court featuring Mexican, Russian, Chinese, and more! Head to KP International Market and check out their incredible selection of foods from around the world.

More info:

KP International Market

10971 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova

(916) 853-8058

Sac-KP-International.com

Facebook: KP International Market

Twitter: @KPIMSAC