Man Killed after Being Stabbed Outside Modesto Convenience Store

MODESTO — A man died Friday after police found him outside of a Modesto convenience store with a stab wound.

The Modesto Police Department reports that officers located the man at the Hatch Food and Gas on West Hatch Road after someone made a medical call around midnight.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from the stab wound.

While detectives work on the case and have yet to identify the victim, a clerk at the store and gas station said the man’s name was Jay, another clerk who had worked there for about two months. The clerk FOX40 spoke to did not wish to be identified.

The victim was reportedly on the night shift when he asked a man buying cigarettes for his age, according to the clerk. The man allegedly refused to show ID, becoming mad and saying multiple times, “You’ll regret this.” The customer, who was not identified as a regular to the convenience store, was seen standing outside after the encounter with the victim.

What followed has not been reported, although surveillance cameras were set up around the area and footage from the cameras has been gathered by police.