COURTLAND — Authorities have recovered a man’s body from the Sacramento River.

The body was first spotted by the Courtland Fire chief as he was driving down Highway 160 around 10:30 a.m.

Cosumnes Fire crews pulled the deceased man from the water and Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene during the recovery.

The man’s identity and cause of death have not been revealed.

