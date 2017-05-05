North Tahoe Officials Warn of Snowmelt as Weather Heats Up

TAHOE CITY — As the weather begins to warm up, the record Sierra snowpack that was so welcomed in the colder months is melting fast.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District has been getting a lot of calls regarding water moving into basements and toward homes.

Local fire stations have been providing sandbags for residents whose homes may be threatened by flooding.

Officials are urging residents to make note of the snow around their homes and take prevention measures.

The Truckee River was under a flood advisory Monday. Backyards flooded and water covered local trails as a result of water management authorities increasing flows out of Lake Tahoe.