Sacramento Police Set Up DUI Checkpoint on Cinco de Mayo

SACRAMENTO -- Officers stood along a road in downtown Sacramento Friday to check for impaired drivers taking to the streets in the midst of Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

A DUI checkpoint along 21st Street near Capital Avenue was set up just before sunset in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the goal at the end of the night was to educate people about drinking and driving.

Around 20 times a year, on different dates and at different places, Sacramento police will see about 700 to 1,000 cars at their DUI checkpoints. Between one and 10 people are usually caught driving under the influence on those dates.

The police department says well-publicized, frequent checkpoints can help reduce crashes involving a driver under the influence by up to 20 percent.