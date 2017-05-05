Sheriff: “Significant” Developments in Couple’s 2004 Killing

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Law officials are announcing what they call “significant advancements” in the unsolved 2004 killings of two Christian youth-camp workers on a Northern California beach.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s department on Friday announced a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to discuss developments.

Lindsay Cutshall, who was 22, and her 26-year-old fiance Jason Allen were found shot to death on an isolated Sonoma County beach on Aug. 18, 2004. Both were still zipped into their sleeping bags, and authorities believe they were shot in the head as they slept.

No one has ever been charged in the killings, and no motive has ever been made public. The Sonoma County sheriff’s dispatchers said they had no more immediate information Friday morning.