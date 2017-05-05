Woodland Teacher Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

WOODLAND — Officers arrested a Woodland High School teacher Friday when he was accused of touching a student and making inappropriate comments about her body.

Woodland Joint Unified School District officials called the Woodland Police Department about Scott Sorgent, 44, who reportedly touched a 14 or 15-year-old female student and made suggestive comments about her body Thursday after the school day was over.

Officers arrived at the school around 10 a.m. and arrested Sorgent on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child 10 years his junior.

Sorgent has been booked at the Yolo County Jail.

Police have asked that anyone who has witnessed or experienced similar behavior from Sorgent call the department.