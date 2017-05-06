2 People Injured, 1 Dead in Late Night Foothill Farms Shooting

FOOTHILL FARMS — Sacramento County sheriffs are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured.

Friday night, just before midnight, authorities received a call for a shooting near 4400 Greenholme Drive. Sheriff’s say there was a house party in the area.

At the scene they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the upper body and a 36-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The teen was was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

A third victim, a 19-year-old male, showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower body. He is expected to survive.

Detectives believe an argument earlier in the night may have led to the shooting.

At this time there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.