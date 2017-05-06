Baseball for All: River Cats Players Coach Local Kids with Disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Forty-one participants signed up for the 16th annual Baseball for All.

The event, put on by the Access Leisure program, paired River Cats players and coaches with local disabled youth at the River Cats Independence Field.

They practiced with the professionals through hitting drills, throwing exercises and a live game.

The South Sacramento baseball diamond where the baseball clinic is held is one of the only surfaces of its kind in the country that allows access for wheelchairs and walkers.

Twelve-year-old athlete Joseph Bodily has Stickler syndrome, which affects his joints. He is unable to walk so being able to take to the field was a special experience for him and his sister.

"It feels great knowing other people have disabilities and me and my sister aren't the only ones," Joseph said.

Access Leisure is now looking to raise $350,000 to repair the field. For more information, visit their site.