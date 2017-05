SACRAMENTO — One person was killed Saturday after their car rolled over in a crash.

CHP officers and Sacramento fire personnel responded to the crash site on Sampson Boulevard between Iowa and 37th avenues around 10:15 p.m.

Sampson Boulevard is a residential street just south of Fruitridge Road.

No other details about the crash have been made available.

