Local Men Don Heels, Raise Awareness for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

SACRAMENTO — Local men took to the capitol Saturday for a very important event.

Many had been raising money since December and last week they finally found the perfect pair of heels in preparation for a walk around town.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, while quite the interesting sight to see, was also a key moment in raising awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault against women.

“It’s not very often you see men walking around in high heels,” the event description reads. “It’s a comical visual but represents a serious issue in our community.”

The four hour event was sponsored by California Family Fitness and all funds went toward supporting WEAVE. As of Saturday evening, $279,573 had been raised out of the $320,000 goal.