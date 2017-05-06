Man Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff with Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO — A man is in police custody after a five-hour long standoff with Sacramento police near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street.

The incident began near Arden and Rio Linda when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle. When they approached the car, the suspect in his 30s fled the scene in the car leading officers on a pursuit.

The suspect wrecked the car and barricaded himself. The car was later found to be reported stolen.

During the standoff, the suspect made threats to himself and officers as he was holding a gun.

The suspect peacefully surrendered at 6 a.m.

He was arrested for evading and resisting arrest and was booked into Sacramento County Jail. Police also say he had two outstanding warrants in Monterey County.

No one was injured during the standoff.

Update to barricaded subject… Suspect in custody. PIO avail Rio Linda/Del Paso. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 6, 2017

SPD actively working an armed barricaded subject. Del Paso closed between Darina and Fairfield in both direction. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UrO0ut2phf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 6, 2017