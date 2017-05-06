Parts of Northern California, Western Nevada Under Flood Watch

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Northern California and Western Nevada.

The Greater Lake Tahoe area, eastern portions of Lassen and Plumas counties as well as Mono County in California all fall under the watch through late tonight.

In Nevada, the National Weather Service reports that residents living along the Greater Reno, Carson City and Minden areas should be cautious following tonight’s moderate to heavy rainfall.

South Fork of the American river flowing extremely fast off Highway 50 near Kyburz – Tahoe area under flood advisory w/rain snow @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8UHMbObWW5 — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) May 6, 2017

Snowmelt has been a big concern lately for local authorities and residents as the temperatures rise. Now that storms are moving in again, heavy flooding is all the more likely.

Creeks and streams in the Tahoe Basin and waterways surrounding the Carson Range could rise quickly. Residents living near streams should keep an eye out for any further alerts.

Water levels of Swan, Silver, Washoe and White lakes are also expected to rise.