Stockton Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Fight

STOCKTON — A man involved in a fight died Saturday after police found him unresponsive in the Civic District.

Two men had been fighting on East Fremont Street off of Fremont Square.

When Stockton police officers arrived at the scene they found an unconscious black man in his 60s. The suspect, Lorenzo Holliman, 30, was also still in the area and was arrested.

The victim died after being transported to a local hospital.

The Stockton Police Department has not released the details of the incidents that led up to the fight or the victim’s cause of death.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this story.