Suspect Arrested in San Jose after Woman Found Dead in Stockton

STOCKTON — Officers found a dead woman in a Stockton residence Saturday and her killer was arrested later in the day in San Jose.

At 10:24 a.m. officers found the 35-year-old woman in a room on Cambria Drive, a small residential street.

The Stockton Police Department believes the woman may have been a victim of domestic violence.

Local detectives learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Israel Henri Roman Hernandez, was in San Jose and he later willingly surrendered to police at a Starbucks.

The identity of the woman has not be released.