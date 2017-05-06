Victim, Witnesses Recount Fatal Cinco de Mayo Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunnie Lane, calf still bandaged where the bullet went in, spoke with FOX40 next to the spot where 17-year-old Jordan Pennell was gunned down at the house party just before midnight.

Lane was shot too, but she's out of the hospital now. A 19-year-old man is still in the hospital.

"I tried but there was nothing I could do," Lane said. "We all tried."

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kejhonne Henderson. He was arrested later Saturday afternoon on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

"He just stood there so confidently," said one resident, recalling Henderson's demeanor.

That after some partygoers say he got in an argument with a girl attendee about what music was on the stereo.

Pennell asked him to go outside.

"He just, he was walking first, the little boy and that guy towered over him, was walking right behind him and just shot him close range," the Greenholme Drive neighbor said. "And the little boy fell instantly right after that and he just kept letting it in him."

That little boy, who the Sacramento County Coroner identified as 17-year-old Pannell, hung out in the neighborhood and had lots of friends. But as far as they could tell, he didn't have a home.

"Never started trouble. Very soft spoken kid," the neighbor said. "Funny. Cute as heck."

In the spot where he died neighbors have placed candles, flowers and remembrances.