Body Found in Feather River Near Live Oak

SUTTER COUNTY — A body was found in the Feather River near the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch on Sunday, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a phone call from an angler around 12:45 p.m. who spotted the body near the boat launch. A boat patrol responded and recovered the body.

The Sutter County coroner is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

At this time, it is unknown if the body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.