Cases of Botulism Linked to Walnut Grove Convenience Store

WALNUT GROVE — Several cases of botulism have the California Department of Public Health investigating a Sacramento convenience store.

Multiple people who purchased prepared food from the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove have reportedly been diagnosed with botulism.

Officials are warning customers who may have purchased and eaten food from the store between April 23 and now.

Those who think they may have contracted the rare and potentially fatal illness should seek immediate medical care. Symptoms of botulism include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth and muscle weakness.