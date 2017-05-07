Health Officials Investigating Several Cases of Botulism Possibly Linked to Walnut Grove Convenience Store

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Health officials in Sacramento County are investigating several cases of botulism that may be linked to a Walnut Grove convenience store.

The Sacramento County Public Health Department said multiple people who bought prepared food at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station have been diagnosed with the potentially fatal illness.

The sickness is linked to items purchased back to April 23.

Symptoms of botulism include blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.