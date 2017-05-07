Man Riding Motorcycle Dies Following Crash on Highway 20 Outside Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — A 61-year-old man riding a motorcycle just outside Grass Valley was killed Sunday afternoon after he crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.

Officials say the man was wearing proper safety equipment but may have been speeding along State Route 20 just west of Wild Turkey Lane.

As he tried to drive along a curve in the roadway, officers believe he may crossed the double yellow lines, heading into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle driver struck the left, front edge of a Dodge pickup and was thrown from his bike.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the pickup suffered from minor injuries.

The CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.