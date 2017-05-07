Roseville Salon Raises Funds for 3-Year-Old Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Wash, cut and blow dry.

It appeared to be a typical day of pampering at Teezer's Salon in Roseville. But everyone who got styled Sunday helped 3-year-old Frankie Militano.

"Very spunky, very energetic ... and it's fun to be around her because you learn new things about her every day," said Mitchell Militano, Frankie's dad.

But last November, Frankie's dad, Mitchell, and the rest of the family, learned something they never wanted to hear. The loving, energetic toddler has Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer.

It all started with a routine visit to the doctor for a cold.

"It turned out they saw something they didn't like, and the next day we found out she's got Stage 4 cancer," Mitchell Militano said.

He says Frankie has had five rounds of chemo. Doctors are trying new treatments, but so far, nothing has worked.

"I would not wish this on anyone, it's not a fun thing to go through," Mitchell Militano said.

Mitchell is a Cal Fire firefighter. His work family and relatives have stepped up to help.

"As family members you kind of feel helpless, there's not much you can do," said Lacee Hudson, Frankie's aunt.

On Sunday, hair dressers donated their time for a cut-a-thon. Part of the money raised will go to cancer research, the rest will help pay Frankie's expensive medical bills.

Grandma and Grandpa say the toddler has stayed feisty, sweet and full of life as she endures a grueling fight for her life.

"She really has a lot of strength, helps us get through this when she's not in treatment," said Frankie's grandparents, Donnie and Melanie Militano.

Frankie's family says they feel incredibly blessed to have so much support from the community and from firefighters across the region.

The family is keeping faith in doctors and hoping new treatments will work.