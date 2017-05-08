1 Killed, 2 Injured by Gunfire in Fairfield; Police Investigating

FAIRFIELD — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Monday in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department officers report finding three gunshot victims on Crowley Lane at Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:32 a.m.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were hospitalized and one person is in serious but stable condition while the other is stable.

Officials are actively leading an investigation and have not found any suspects in connection with the shooting.