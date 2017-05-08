2-Year-Old Boy Injured in Shooting, Stockton Police Say

STOCKTON — A 2-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Sunday as he sat in a car outside of a Stockton liquor store.

At the Cal Park Grocery and Liquor on California and Park streets, a mother left her toddler in the car as she went in the store.

Once inside, the mother allegedly heard multiple gunshots from a car driving by. When she went back to check on her son she found that he had been shot.

The boy was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with a non-life threatening, upper body gunshot wound, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Two other cars in the area were struck by gunfire.

When police arrived around 9:32 p.m., passengers in those cars report witnessing several shots come from a large group of black men standing on Park Street near Doyle Garden Apartments. Police believe the toddler actually sustained his wound from the group’s gunfire.

No other injuries were reported by police.

The incidents leading up to the shooting have not been uncovered.