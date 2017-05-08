Ask a Vet: Causes of Cough in Dogs and Cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Repetitive coughing in dogs and cats should not be ignored.

Dr. Jyl recommends that pet owners take action and get their pets to the veterinarian for a full workup and chest x-rays if they notice excessive coughing.

Viruses, bacteria, parasites and heartworms can all be responsible for coughing fits. Repetitive coughing at night could also mean dryer sheet allergies.

Coughing can be treated through medications prescribed by a vet. Holistic options like Chinese herbs and oil diffusers are available for dogs and cats who have been diagnosed with allergies.

To contact Dr. Jyl and make an appointment visit her site or call her at 916-989-0738.