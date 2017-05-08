Brown Declares ‘Wildfire Awareness Week’ Ahead of Fire Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Jerry Brown declared May 7 through May 13 "Wildfire Awareness Week" in California.

Cal Fire officials say, as of May 8, crews have responded to more than 500 wildfires that have burned over 7,000 acres.

Although the state had an extremely wet winter, which is good, the result of that means that more potential fuel for fires has grown.

Because of drought conditions in previous years, there are now more than 100 million dead trees across the state. Those trees are extremely susceptible to starting or being a part of a wildfire, regardless of how much water or snow that came this winter.