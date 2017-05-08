California High-Speed Rail Opponents Likely to Appeal Ruling

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Opponents of California’s bullet train project say they are likely to appeal a judge’s ruling that will let the state spend about $1.25 billion in voter-approved bond money.

Attorney Stuart Flashman said he will recommend that opponents challenge Monday’s final ruling by a Sacramento County superior court judge.

Judge Raymond Cadei rejected opponents’ latest lawsuit aimed at blocking California’s $64 billion high-speed rail project.

The judge ruled that the lawsuit is premature. But he amended his earlier tentative ruling to allow opponents to refile the lawsuit with different legal arguments.

Flashman says the appeal would argue that Cadei misunderstood the legal challenge.

The California High Speed Rail Authority has won a series of legal battles, allowing the project to move forward even though long-term funding remains uncertain.