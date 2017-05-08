Carmichael Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Kill his Children in Planned Attack

SACRAMENTO — A Carmichael man pleaded guilty to attempting to kill his two children in a 2015 attack that he claims he had been planning for months.

Charles Ewers will be sentenced to 22 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder and admitting to two enhancements for causing great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon.

On April 4, 2015 Ewers’ estranged wife called police when he had not returned their children.

Ewers was later discovered in his Carmichael garage with his 8- and 10-year-old children. The children were found with bloodied heads and faces after being shoved into their father’s running car, which had a yellow hose connected from the exhaust pipe to the rear passenger window.

In talks with deputies, Ewers admitted to giving his children Ambien and wanting to suffocate them. When the children didn’t get drowsy, their father hit them repeatedly with a mallet. As he forced them into the car, he told them they were all “going to Heaven.”

“I am in control. I am not in a rage,” Ewers told law enforcement. “I am in control and I am sad that it didn’t work out. If I could try again, I would.”

Ewers’ sentencing has been scheduled for June 6.