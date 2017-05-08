Deputy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Bear in Incline Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nevada -- A Washoe County sheriff's deputy accidentally killed a mother bear Saturday when she mistakenly used a live round instead of a non-lethal, rubber round.

The bear and her three cubs werea spotted in Incline Village. Officials say the deputy was trying to scare them away when she shot the bear. The bear died Sunday morning.

Wildlife experts say the three cubs are just barely old enough to be alone in the wild. The BEAR League says the cubs would still need guidance from their mother about where and where not to go. Without their mother, the cubs are confused and still roam around Incline Village.