Chef Andy Glinpayom and Mom's Thai House fan Beverly Nesmith cook some Thai food in the kitchen.

Glinpayom makes Thai samosas with potatoes and carrots then deep fries them once they are folded.

The Manteca restaurant also has multiple choices for desert, like sticky rice with mango and Thai chocolate cake made with coconut milk.

To find out when Mom's Thai House is open and to experience more menu items, give them at call at 209-665-7890 and visit them at 439 North Main Street.