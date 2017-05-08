Judges to Hear Appeal of Hawaii’s Travel Ban Win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three judges appointed by President Bill Clinton will hear the Trump administration’s appeal of Hawaii’s so-far successful challenge to the president’s travel ban that targets six predominantly Muslim countries.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will listen to arguments on May 15 at its Seattle courthouse. The 9th Circuit hears appeals from federal courts in nine western states.

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked the travel ban in March, ruling that it unfairly targets Muslims. Hawaii’s attorney general argued the ban would harm the state’s universities and tourism industry.

The three 9th Circuit judges who will consider Trump’s Hawaii appeal are Michael Daly Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez. Hawkins was appointed in 1994. The other two were appointed in 1999.