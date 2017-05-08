Police Impound Cars, Arrest Five People After Illegal Sideshows in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Videos of illegal sideshows are easy to find on social media.

A man we spoke with on Monday, who did not want to talk to us on camera, shared an Instagram video of a sideshow that took place at the Stockton K-Mart parking lot on Sunday. Hours later, we were able to make out where cars peeled out.

A spokesman with the Stockton Police Department said they’ve been dealing with sideshows all weekend long. After Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Friday, 75 citations were issued, three cars impounded and five people were arrested.

Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said while they’ve had ongoing issues with sideshows, social medial helps them lay down the law.

“Once again we do have a team of officers that look at social media, 'cause a lot of the times what will they do? They will announce they’re going to be at this parking lot, this date and this time,” Silva said.

Silva warned even if your car wasn’t towed this weekend, there’s a chance the law might catch up to you.

“If your vehicle gets identified as being part of an illegal sideshow, our officers will go to a judge, get a seizure warrant, and then we’ll go out and seize your vehicle and impound it," he said.

Sideshows in Modesto also created problems for officers. A spokeswoman with their department said they had to ask for additional help from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and CHP Modesto officers at Crows Landing Road where a number of drivers and spectators gathered at an illegal sideshow. The spokeswoman added that crowd grew violent and threw bottles at officers.