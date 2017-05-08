Police Search for Missing Sacramento Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are looking for a woman who is missing after being pursued on city streets while trying to escape and ex-boyfriend threatening to hurt her, kidnap her and take her to Mexico.

Family members say this frightening scenario all got started at the El Mirador Mexican restaurant just before 7 p.m. Monday.

They say 43-year-old restaurant owner Araceli Zagoya has not been seen or heard from since.

According to them, she was serving customers when her ex-boyfriend of two months -- Pedro Sanchez -- stormed up to the front of the business, repeating the kind of violent threats he's recently made online.

Then he apparently started beating himself in the head with some glass bottles, drawing blood.

Zagoya took off in her car, trying to get away, but her children say Sanchez jumped over a fence and then into a waiting car to chase her.

"I just want her to be OK. She's smart," said Zagoya's son, Jesus Galvan, as tears streamed down his face.

He says Zagoya had filed a restraining order against Sanchez two weeks ago.

If you've seen her or her 2011 charcoal gray Chevy Malibu, Sacramento police want to hear from you.