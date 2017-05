RANCHO CORDOVA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Police Activity on Zinfandel Dr. & Olson Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Please stay clear of area & use alternate route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 9, 2017

The shooting happened near Zinfandel and Olson drives.

Lanes of westbound Highway 50 have been blocked off near Zinfandel. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

FOX40 has a crew on the way to the scene.

